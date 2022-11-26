Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Waco, TX

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waco area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.