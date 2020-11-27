 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2020 in Waco, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2020 in Waco, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert