Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Waco, TX
