Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Waco, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.