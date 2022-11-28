Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Waco, TX
