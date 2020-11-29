Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2020 in Waco, TX

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.