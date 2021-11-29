The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Waco, TX
