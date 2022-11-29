Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.