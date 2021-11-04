Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Waco, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.