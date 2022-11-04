Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.