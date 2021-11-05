 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

