Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Waco, TX

Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.