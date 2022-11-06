Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.