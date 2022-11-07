Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.