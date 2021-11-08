Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Waco, TX

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.