Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of …
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Wednesday. It …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luck…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Waco's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckil…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Saturday. Te…