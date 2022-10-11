 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

