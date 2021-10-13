 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from WED 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

