Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a pe…
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast bring…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Waco folks should be prepared for hig…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. How likely i…
This evening in Waco: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for flooding r…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.