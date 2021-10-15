 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

