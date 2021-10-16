Waco will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a pe…
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast bring…
This evening in Waco: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for flooding r…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. How likely i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Waco folks should be prepared for hig…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your p…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies …