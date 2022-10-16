Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.