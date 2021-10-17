 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Waco, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Waco, TX

{{featured_button_text}}

Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert