Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.