Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Waco, TX

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

