Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph…
Waco will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your p…
This evening's outlook for Waco: A few clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Waco. It looks t…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect periods of …