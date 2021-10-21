The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tod…
Waco will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
This evening's outlook for Waco: A few clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Waco. It looks t…
Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at t…
Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect periods of …