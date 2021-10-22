Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.