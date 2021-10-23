 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

