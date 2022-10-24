Waco will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 87% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Waco, TX
