Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waco. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 1:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Waco, TX
