Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Waco, TX

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

