Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Waco, TX
