Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Waco, TX

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.