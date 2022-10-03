The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Waco, TX
