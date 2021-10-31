The Waco area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Waco, TX
