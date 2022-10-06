Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Waco, TX
