Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Waco, TX
