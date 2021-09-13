Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Waco, TX
