Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

