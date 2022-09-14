Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Waco, TX
