Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Waco, TX

The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.