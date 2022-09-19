The Waco area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2022 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expect a dras…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a pe…
Waco's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Monday. Temperatures are pr…
This evening's outlook for Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temper…
The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
For the drive home in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Thursday. Tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…