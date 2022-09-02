The Waco area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Waco, TX
