The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Waco's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Monday. Temperatures are pr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
This evening's outlook for Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temper…
Waco's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Tuesday. Temperature…
The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Waco folks should be prepared for high tempera…