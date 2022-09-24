The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Waco, TX
