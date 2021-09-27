The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…
For the drive home in Waco: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Waco folks should be prepared fo…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The Waco area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The Waco area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperat…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 10…
The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily …