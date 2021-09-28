Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though…
The Waco area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
For the drive home in Waco: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Waco folks should be prepared fo…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily …
Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperat…
Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is …