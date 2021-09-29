Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Waco, TX
