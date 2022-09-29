The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99. Expect…
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Waco's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected t…