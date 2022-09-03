Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.